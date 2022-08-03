NFTX Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $38.26 or 0.00168161 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $15.94 million and $100,713.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

