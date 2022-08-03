NextEra Energy (NEE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE):

7/26/2022 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/21/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – NextEra Energy was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/13/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,668. The company has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

