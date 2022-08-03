NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 109,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,668. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

