Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Tops $422.77 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $422.77 million and $13.54 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

