Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of NXPRF stock remained flat at $82.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Get Nexans alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPRF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.