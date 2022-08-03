Nerva (XNV) Market Capitalization Reaches $149,232.83

Nerva (XNV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $149,232.83 and approximately $96.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nerva Coin Trading
