Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Nanobiotix Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 11,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanobiotix (NBTX)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.