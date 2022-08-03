Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 11,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

