NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 69,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,266. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

