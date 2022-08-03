MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

