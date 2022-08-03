Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $732,808.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

