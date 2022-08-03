MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

Shares of MVO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 36,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,953. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.76%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

