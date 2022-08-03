MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

