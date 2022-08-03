Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.