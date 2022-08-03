Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of MCAE stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCAE. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

