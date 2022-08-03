Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
