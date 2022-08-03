Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

