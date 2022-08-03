Motco Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motco increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,094. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

