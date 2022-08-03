Motco Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

