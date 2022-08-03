Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $410.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.56.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
