Moonriver Price Tops $15.11 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.11 or 0.00064537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $75.21 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,420,019 coins and its circulating supply is 4,976,063 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.