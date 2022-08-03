Moonriver Price Tops $15.11 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.11 or 0.00064537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $75.21 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,420,019 coins and its circulating supply is 4,976,063 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.