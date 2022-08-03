Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.5 %

TAP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,716. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

