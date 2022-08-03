Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 1,570 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

