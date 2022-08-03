Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.