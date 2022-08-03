Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 26,789 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.