Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $16.32 on Wednesday, hitting $439.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $577.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.70.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 82.04 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

