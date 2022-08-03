MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

CIF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,029. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

