MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
CIF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,029. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
