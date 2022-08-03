Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004564 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $15,365.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,320,324 coins and its circulating supply is 14,175,750 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

