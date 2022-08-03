Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Metal has a market capitalization of $90.50 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.84 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00172305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

