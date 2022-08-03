Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Metacrine Stock Down 1.4 %

MTCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.84.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

