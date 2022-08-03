Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.4% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

