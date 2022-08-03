Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Down 1.1%

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 4,091 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.