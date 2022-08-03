Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.