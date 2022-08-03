Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of MRCY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,433. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 273.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

