Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 1,214.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1,214.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (PDDPF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.