McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.95-$24.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.10. 1,358,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,101. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.91. McKesson has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $346.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.