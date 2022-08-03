Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,390 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $20,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

ATEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,839. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.