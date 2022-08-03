Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Match Group Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

MTCH stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

