Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.35. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.01 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.38 and its 200-day moving average is $347.90.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

