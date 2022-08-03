Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.10.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $352.44. 470,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

