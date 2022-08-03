Maro Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $247,085.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

