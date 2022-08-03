Maple (MPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.64 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Maple has a market capitalization of $67.87 million and $2.64 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $15.36 or 0.00065519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform."

