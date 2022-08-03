Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

