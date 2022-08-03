Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Macquarie Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 558.58%.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.
