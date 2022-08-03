Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 558.58%.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8,853.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,002,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 363,924 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 272,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.