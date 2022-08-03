Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Lowell Farms Trading Up 1.6 %
Lowell Farms stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.22. 76,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.25. Lowell Farms has a fifty-two week low of 0.18 and a fifty-two week high of 1.38.
About Lowell Farms
