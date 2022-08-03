Loom Network Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $64.04 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

