Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LITT remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,789. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

