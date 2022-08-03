Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on L. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:L remained flat at $55.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 963,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,751. Loews has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

