Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average is $424.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.