Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

LMT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.48. 24,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

