Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Livent Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 182,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

